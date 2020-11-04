Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update to Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a COVID-19 update at approximately 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Since the pandemic began, 2,086,115 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

On Tuesday, the governor confirmed 1,795 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths in the Bluegrass State. Beshear says the state has confirmed 1,503 deaths and reported 111,379 cases since the pandemic began. The positivity rate is 6.24%, 116 people are hospitalized due to the virus, with 116 of them on ventilators.

Beshear says Jefferson, Fayette, Warren, Laurel, Boone and Kenton counties have the most positive cases as of Tuesday, Nov. 3.

19,043 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

