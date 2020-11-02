Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update to KY

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a semi-daily COVID-19 update at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2.

Over the weekend, Beshear confirmed a total of 13 additional deaths and 2,974 new COVID-19 cases.

“If you’re not alarmed by these record numbers of COVID-19 cases, you should be,” Beshear said on Sunday, “I know we’re tired, but if we do not get the spread of this disease under control, we risk a darker, more deadly period this winter than we ever experienced in the spring.”

Beshear also said there were more new cases of COVID-19 recorded in Kentucky this week than any other since the beginning of the pandemic, on Sunday.

As of Sunday, Nov. 1, the counties the tri-state area in the red include Lewis, Elliot, Johnson, Martin, Floyd and Pike counties. Johnson County is also included in the five most positive county in the Bluegrass State.

