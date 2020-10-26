Coronavirus Updates

Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update to KY

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will be giving his daily COVID-19 briefing today at 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.

This is the first presser he’s had outside of the Governor’s mansion since he and his family quarantined for two weeks.

Over the weekend, Beshear confirmed Kentucky had broken two COVID-19 records for the Bluegrass State; one for the highest daily COVID-19 reported in a single-day report and the other for the highest weekly number of new COVID-19 cases.  The last highest week of COVID-19 cases was from Monday, Oct. 5 – Sunday, Oct. 11 when the state reported 7,675 cases.

As of Sunday, Oct. 25, the counties with the most positive cases are Jefferson, Elliott, Kenton, Fayette, Warren, Bullitt and Shelby counties, according to the governor.

