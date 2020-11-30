Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Severe Weather Bar

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a semi-daily update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30.

The Bluegrass State has lost 1,896 lives since the pandemic started and 176,925 positive cases have been reported in the state over the weekend.

As of Sunday, only four counties are in orange on the official COVID-19 map. The other 116 counties are in red.

