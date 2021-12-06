All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
December 25 2021 12:00 am

Gov. Beshear holds briefing on COVID-19 in Kentucky

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (4:25 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2021): Gov. Beshear says there is not a case of the omicron variant in Kentucky. He also says that since there are so many cases in other states, he would not be surprised if it is already in Kentucky.

UPDATE (4:06 p.m. on Dec. 6, 2021): Gov. Beshear says Kentucky is at the highest amount COVID-19 cases in nine weeks.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is holding a briefing on COVID-19 on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 4 p.m.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS