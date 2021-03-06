Gov. Beshear to commemorate anniversary of first COVID-19 case in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman are hosting a virtual Team Kentucky COVID-19 Memorial on Capitol grounds to honor the more than 4,700 Kentuckians lost to the virus and mark one year since the first positive case in the Bluegrass State at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

Beshear says the ceremony will include representatives of health care providers, first responders and the families of those lost to COVID-19.