Gov. Beshear updates Kentucky on COVID-19, vaccines

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give a COVID-19 update in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

Beshear announced anyone 16 years old and over will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, April 12.

A vaccine clinic will be open at the Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. They are accepting appointments on Wednesday, March 31.

COVID-19 vaccination numbers in Kentucky as of March, 31, 2021

Kentucky has reported a total of 426,073 COVID-19 cases and 6,065 total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate is 2.90%.