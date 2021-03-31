Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Gov. Beshear updates Kentucky on COVID-19, vaccines

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give a COVID-19 update in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.

Beshear announced anyone 16 years old and over will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, April 12.

A vaccine clinic will be open at the Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. They are accepting appointments on Wednesday, March 31.

COVID-19 vaccination numbers in Kentucky as of March, 31, 2021

Kentucky has reported a total of 426,073 COVID-19 cases and 6,065 total deaths since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate is 2.90%.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS