Gov. Beshear updates Kentucky on COVID-19

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give a COVID-19 update in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. Monday, March 29.

On Sunday, March 28, Beshear announced 361 new cases and no additional deaths.

Today’s COVID-19 numbers include 310 COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths.

Beshear announced four new vaccination locations for Kentuckians 40 years old and up:

  1. Louisville — Norton Healthcare — Register at NortonHealthcare.com
  2. Lexington — Kroger Field at the University of Kentucky — Register at UKHealthCare.uky.edu/covid-19/vaccine
  3. Frankfort — Kroger Frankfort Regional Clinic — Register at Kroger.com/RX/Covid-Eligibility or by calling 866-211-5320.
  4. Greenup County — King’s Daughters Pavilion — Register by calling 606-408-2683.

