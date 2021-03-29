Gov. Beshear updates Kentucky on COVID-19

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give a COVID-19 update in the Bluegrass State at 4 p.m. Monday, March 29.
On Sunday, March 28, Beshear announced 361 new cases and no additional deaths.
Today’s COVID-19 numbers include 310 COVID-19 cases and 11 new deaths.
Beshear announced four new vaccination locations for Kentuckians 40 years old and up:
- Louisville — Norton Healthcare — Register at NortonHealthcare.com
- Lexington — Kroger Field at the University of Kentucky — Register at UKHealthCare.uky.edu/covid-19/vaccine
- Frankfort — Kroger Frankfort Regional Clinic — Register at Kroger.com/RX/Covid-Eligibility or by calling 866-211-5320.
- Greenup County — King’s Daughters Pavilion — Register by calling 606-408-2683.
