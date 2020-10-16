Greenup County EMS receives time-saving cleaning tool: key in fighting COVID-19

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – COVID-19 patients in need of hospital care count on EMS workers to safely take them to the hospital. However, cleaning the ambulance after each transport can be time-consuming.

Greenup County EMS Director of Operations Lola Brohard says the cleaning process can take from 45 minutes to an hour.

At the facilities, the crews would have to spray everything down and then wipe everything like straps, walls, the bench, the equipment used. Lola Brohard, Greenup County EMS Director of Operations

The Kentucky Regional Hospital Preparedness Program or Kentucky Healthcare Coalitions (KHC) decided to lend a hand.

The KHC provided the Greenup County Emergency Management Office with a new tool to cut down on disinfecting time. The Lantern UV Disinfection System is a portable machine that will efficiently clean the inside of each vehicle.



The Lantern UV Disinfection System can be hooked to the ceiling or laid on a flat surface before being switched on. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Greenup County EMA director Garth Wireman says the setup process is fairly simple.

So, they just plug it into an electric outlet, they push a start button, that gives them 30 seconds to exit the truck and shut all the doors. Whenever that 30 seconds is up, it will come on and the light will run for five minutes. Garth Wireman, Greenup County EMA director

The “Lantern’s” central location will be the city of Greenup, but any nearby stations needing to use it will only have to travel a short distance. Wireman says the tool will be available for private ambulance services in Greenup County – including Portsmouth, MTS, and Greenup ambulance.

Wireman says the tool will also be utilized by local police and fire departments when needed. Brohard says the main goal is to keep those fighting the pandemic safe while on the job.

For more information on the “Lantern”, click here.

