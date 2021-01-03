Greenup County hosts drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic for first responders

A worker receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at Franciscan Health Crown Point, Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in Crown Point, Ind. Region hospitals are providing shots to frontline healthcare workers as the vaccine is being initially distributed in the area. (Kale Wilk/The Times via AP)

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Greenup County emergency service personnel will be able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Jan. 5 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Greenup County Health Department is hosting the drive-thru vaccination clinic for EMS, firefighters, and law enforcement who have pre-registered through the Greenup County Emergency Management.

Map of how to go through vaccination clinic at the Greenup County Health Department

(Courtesy: Greenup County Health Department)

Anyone who has not pre-registered for the vaccine will not receive one.

Those who are being vaccinated will need to drive around to the North entrance of the health department on US 23, near the Freedom Worship Church of God, and enter through the back entrance.

Anyone who receives a shot will need to stay at the health department for 15 minutes following administration.

If you have any questions, please call (606)-473-9838.