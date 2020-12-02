Greenup County reports 58 new COVID-19 cases

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Director of Greenup County Health Department, Cris Crum announced 58 new positive COVID-19 cases. They are all in isolation, and none are travel related.

Crum is encouraging everyone to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene, and mask wearing.

The oldest case is a 90-year-old male, and the youngest case is a 13-year-old male.

In total 20,592 have been tested in the county, with 1,583 of those being positive. Recovered cases are at 776, and active cases are at 789.

For more on testing visit www.greenuphealth.com.