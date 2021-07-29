Increase in Kentucky COVID cases could bring back mask mandate

GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky state employees, and anyone going into a state building, are now required to wear masks. Counties across the Bluegrass state are also being encouraged by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear to put the masks back on.

After a year of mask orders, as vaccinations increased and COVID-19 cases decreased, restrictions were lifted and many thought life was getting back to normal.

However, as the numbers start to rise again with the Delta variant, mask orders could be returning.

Gov. Beshear announced Wednesday that state employees had to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status and is also recommending masks in schools as well. He says while these recommendations are being made now, these changes are “temporary and we’ve already shown that we will remove the recommendation or anything else the moment it’s safe. We’ve already done it.”



Gov. Andy Beshear encourages counties to temporarily wear their masks in public to reduce COVID cases. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

Some areas like Carter County, Kentucky are already seeing a rise in cases. As for following the governor’s recommendations, there are differing opinions.

If you feel like you need to wear it because you’re at high risk then, by all means, wear it. If you don’t mind and you’re just going to wear it for work because you have to… Go ahead and do it. Ellen Stephens, Carter County resident

However, not everyone is against the possibility of another mask mandate. Kentucky Christian University (KCU) Senior Travis Weaver says he is prepared to do his part to keep others safe.

I think it’s a really small price to pay to be able to get on campus and be with everybody. Hopefully, everybody starts to realize they can get vaccinated and start doing the right thing to get back on track. Travis Weaver, KCU Senior

Right now, another mask mandate is not on the horizon in Kentucky, but the increase in cases could change that. For more information on the current number of cases in Kentucky, click here.

Follow Lane Ball on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.