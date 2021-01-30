Infants and children among 36 new COVID-19 cases in Boyd County

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Two infants and seven children under the age of 18 are among 36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Boyd County.
As of Saturday, Jan. 30, The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center has confirmed an 8-month-old girl and a 5-month-old boy among the positive COVID-19 cases. Other cases also include a 3-year-old girl, a 6-year-old boy, a 9-year-old boy, a 14-year-old boy, three 16-year-old boys, two 18-year-old men, a 21-year-old woman, a 22-year-old woman, a 22-year-old man, two 23-year-old women, a 23-year-old man, a 24-year-old woman, a 27-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man, a 36-year-old woman, a 45-year-old woman, a 46-year-old woman, a 47-year-old man, a 50-year-old man, a 51-year-old woman, a 54-year-old woman, a 54-year-old man, a 56-year-old man, a 57-year-old man, a 59-year-old man, a 67-year-old woman, a 68-year-old woman, a 77-year-old woman, and a 78-year-old woman.
Health officials say these new cases are in home isolation.
Boyd County has reported 1,049 cases since Jan. 1, and the county has reported a total of 4,194 cases.
2,513 people have recovered from the virus.
Boyd County health officials have reported no new deaths today and have recorded 57 total deaths related to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Boyd County remains in red on Kentucky’s overall current incident rate map.
