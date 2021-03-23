Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am

Kentuckians aged 50 and up eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by: PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy: Nataliya Vaitkevich, Pexels)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Governor Andy Beshear says Kentuckians aged 50 and up are now eligible for the vaccine and should sign for appointments as soon as they are available.

Starting April 12, residents 16 and older will also be eligible.

Kentucky has reported 294 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 virus-related deaths Monday. Beshear adds that none of those deaths occurred in March.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS