Kentuckians aged 50 and up eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Governor Andy Beshear says Kentuckians aged 50 and up are now eligible for the vaccine and should sign for appointments as soon as they are available.
Starting April 12, residents 16 and older will also be eligible.
Kentucky has reported 294 confirmed coronavirus cases and 11 virus-related deaths Monday. Beshear adds that none of those deaths occurred in March.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.