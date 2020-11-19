Kentucky breaks COVID-19 record, more than 3,600 new cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state has reported 3,649 new COVID-19 cases, breaking the state’s previous record of new cases reported in a day. The governor says all five of the state’s highest days have been in the last week.

The Bluegrass State is now reporting a total of 148,390 cases. 1,550 Kentuckians are hospitalized, with 358 in the ICU and 199 on a ventilator. The state is also reporting its highest positivity rate at 9.81%. The number of new cases includes 437 children 18 years old or younger.

Beshear says in a regular call with the Kentucky Council on Churches, he recommended virtual-only services in the same time period, Friday, Nov. 20 to Sunday, Dec. 13, large gatherings are prohibited. He says he and the council have been in touch every two weeks, and that they have been receptive to the guidelines and recommendations from state health officials as many churches have had members diagnosed with COVID-19, and some have lost members to the virus.

Beshear says 112 counties are now in the red zone, with only eight counties in orange. None are in green or yellow.

The governor also confirmed 30 new deaths,the state’s second-highest daily total, bringing the state’s total to 1,472 deaths.

The report comes just one day after Beshear tightened restrictions across the state in an effort to slow the growing spread of the virus.