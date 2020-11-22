Kentucky continues to break COVID-19 weekly records

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says not only was today was the highest reporting COVID-19 cases on a Sunday, beating the last record by 732 cases, but it was also Kentucky’s highest week ever for new COVID-19 cases, beating the previous record by 3,766 cases.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, the governor confirmed 2,194 new COVID-19 cases and four additional COVID-19 deaths.

Beshear has confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old woman from Allen County, a 78-year-old man from Daviess County, an 88-year-old man from McCracken County, and a 62-year-old woman from Ohio County.

Kentucky has lost 1,787 people since the pandemic began.

The Bluegrass state has a total of 158,100 positive COVID-19 cases, with 130,889 confirmed cases and 27,201 probable cases. Kentucky has a positivity rate of 9.19%, with 1,533 people hospitalized, 389 people in the intensive care unit, and 208 people on ventilators.

Beshear says Jefferson, Fayette, Boone and Kenton counties are the counties with the most positive cases today.

On the Kentucky COVID-19 map, three counties, Rockcastle, Menifee and Nicholas counties are in orange, while the 117 counties are all in red, including Greenup, Boyd, Lawrence, Martin, Pike and Floyd counties.