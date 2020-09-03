Kentucky COVID-19 cases surpass 50,000

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky is now reporting more than 50,000 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 906 new cases and 10 new deaths Thursday, Sept. 3, raising the totals to 50,885 cases and 976 deaths. Two of the deaths confirmed today are an 88-year-old woman and a 76-year-old man both from Lewis County.

The governor says 124 of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 17 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a two-month-old baby from Henderson County.

“We have people in their 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s on today’s report,” said Beshear. “These families don’t have the option of being tired. We can’t be tired either. We’ve got to be there for them.”

As of Thursday, there have been at least 902,446 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.53%. At least 10,547 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

