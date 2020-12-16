Kentucky COVID-19 numbers are decreasing

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state’s COVID-19 case numbers are decreasing.

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, Beshear reported 2,898 new cases reported. Last Wednesday, the governor reported 3,481 cases. Jefferson, Fayette, Madison, Daviess and Pulaski have reported the most COVID-19 cases, with each county reporting 100 or more new cases.

“This is a very exciting time…We are also continuing to see fewer cases week over week, with today’s number down from last Wednesday… Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

Among the cases, 1,793 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications, 460 are in the intensive care unit and 239 people are presently on ventilators.

The governor confirmed the deaths of an 80-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from Adair County, a 61-year-old woman from Bell County, an 81-year-old woman from Daviess County, an 81-year-old man from Jefferson County, two women, ages 77 and 85, from Marion County, two men, ages 71 and 86, and a 96-year-old woman from Mason County, a 77-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man from McCracken County, two men, ages 73 and 75, and a 76-year-old woman from Nelson County, two men, ages 65 and 72, and an 84-year-old woman from Oldham County, a 95-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man from Pulaski County, an 89-year-old man from Russell County, an 81-year-old man from Taylor County; and a 72-year-old man from Todd County.

A total of 2,262 people have died due to the virus in Kentucky since the pandemic began last spring.