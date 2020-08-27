Coronavirus Updates

Kentucky COVID19 cases edge 46,000

Coronavirus in Kentucky

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 2: A model of COVID-19, known as coronavirus, is seen ahead of testimony from Dr. Francis Collins, Director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), during a US Senate Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the plan to research, manufacture and distribute a coronavirus vaccine, known as Operation Warp Speed, July 2, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky health officials are reporting 775 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths, bringing the state to 45,978 total cases, and 910 total deaths as of 4 .m. Thursday, Aug. The total new cases today are 775, and 910 total deaths reported today are eight.

According to Kentucky’s COVID-19 official website, there are 9,731 recovered cases and a positivity rate of 4.8%.

