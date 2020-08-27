Kentucky COVID19 cases edge 46,000

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky health officials are reporting 775 new cases of COVID-19 and eight new deaths, bringing the state to 45,978 total cases, and 910 total deaths as of 4 .m. Thursday, Aug. The total new cases today are 775, and 910 total deaths reported today are eight.
According to Kentucky’s COVID-19 official website, there are 9,731 recovered cases and a positivity rate of 4.8%.
