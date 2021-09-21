Coronavirus Updates

Kentucky elementary suffers third COVID-19 death among staff

by: The Associated Press

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — An elementary school in eastern Kentucky has suffered its third coronavirus-related death among its staff since the school year began.

Superintendent Sarah Wasson says Lee County Elementary counselor Rhonda Estes died Monday.

A custodian and an instructional aide at the same school also died recently from the coronavirus.

Wasson said Tuesday that the district is grieving the loss. She says Estes helped shape students’ lives while working in the district for 35 years.

The Lee County school board voted last week to keep its universal masking policy in schools for the time being.

