Kentucky Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, March 22.

Kentucky has seen ten straight weeks of declining COVID-19 cases, with more than 1.175 million Kentuckians vaccinated.

Over the weekend, Kentucky reported 25 deaths and 644 new cases on Saturday, March 20 and 18 (16 new deaths and two from audit) deaths and 316 cases on Sunday, March 21.

The Bluegrass State has reported 5,738 total deaths and 420,828 total COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, the positivity rate was 2.97%.