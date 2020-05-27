Kentucky Gov. Beshear to give 5 p.m. update of COVID-19 in The Bluegrass State

Live Now
by: Kimberely Blackburn

FILE – In this Sunday, May 3, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks during a news conference at the state’s Emergency Operations Center at the Boone National Guard Center in Frankfort, Ky., about the coronavirus pandemic. On Friday, May 8, 2020, a federal court halted Beshear’s temporary ban on mass gatherings from applying to in-person religious services, clearing the way for Sunday church services. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will give an update on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 5 p.m. You can watch it live here.

