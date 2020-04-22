Kentucky Gov Beshear to give COVID-19 update at 5 p.m.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms 177 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths for the state, bringing the total to 3,192 cases and 171 deaths. He asks Kentuckians to honor those who have died from the virus by lighting their homes green each night new deaths are reported.

He also confirmed 1,266 Kentuckians have recovered from their illness. He says the state's rate of positive cases is still fluctuating but appears to be beginning a plateau.