Kentucky governor gives COVID-19 briefing

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving his daily COVID-19 briefing today at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.

During his briefing yesterday, Monday, Oct. 26, Beshear reported 953 COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. There are 1,410 total deaths reported in Kentucky. The deaths include a 75-year-old man from Garrard County; a 73-year-old woman from Graves County; and a 54-year-old man from Lewis County.

Beshear also issued new red zone reduction recommendations to stop COVID-19 spread and protect Kentuckians in the 55 counties currently in the red zone. Red Zone Reduction Recommendations include:

Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible

Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually

Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pick up curbside as much as possible

Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars

Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines

Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events

Do not host or attend gatherings of any size

Avoid non-essential activities outside your home

Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.