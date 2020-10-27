Kentucky governor gives COVID-19 briefing

Coronavirus Updates

by: Ashley Haycraft

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving his daily COVID-19 briefing today at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27.

During his briefing yesterday, Monday, Oct. 26, Beshear reported 953 COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths. There are 1,410 total deaths reported in Kentucky. The deaths include a 75-year-old man from Garrard County; a 73-year-old woman from Graves County; and a 54-year-old man from Lewis County.

Beshear also issued new red zone reduction recommendations to stop COVID-19 spread and protect Kentuckians in the 55 counties currently in the red zone. Red Zone Reduction Recommendations include:

  • Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible
  • Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually
  • Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pick up curbside as much as possible
  • Order take-out; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
  • Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines
  • Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events
  • Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
  • Avoid non-essential activities outside your home
  • Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the 10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19

