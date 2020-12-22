Coronavirus Updates

Kentucky governor, lawmakers receive COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by: PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Posted: / Updated:

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear received COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday morning.

About 7,000 Kentuckians, the vast majority of them health care workers in hospitals, have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.

The top two Republican legislative leaders, Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers, also received the vaccine on Tuesday.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS