Kentucky governor, lawmakers receive COVID-19 vaccine

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear received COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday morning.

About 7,000 Kentuckians, the vast majority of them health care workers in hospitals, have been vaccinated since Dec. 14.

The top two Republican legislative leaders, Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers, also received the vaccine on Tuesday.