Kentucky governor sets goal to lift capacity restrictions

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has offered an incentive for accelerating the pace for COVID-19 vaccinations in Kentucky.

He says he’ll lift capacity restrictions at most venues and businesses once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first shot.

The Democratic governor’s announcement came Monday on the opening day of a massive vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.

The goal is to vaccine 200,000 Kentuckians at that drive-through location in the next seven weeks.

More than 1.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But the governor has stressed that many vaccination sites have available openings.