Kentucky governor sets goal to lift capacity restrictions

by: BRUCE SCHREINER

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. While Senate leader Mitch McConnell is at the center of talks on another coronavirus relief bill, hardships are mounting in his home state of Kentucky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear has offered an incentive for accelerating the pace for COVID-19 vaccinations in Kentucky.

(Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

He says he’ll lift capacity restrictions at most venues and businesses once 2.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first shot.

The Democratic governor’s announcement came Monday on the opening day of a massive vaccination site at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville.

The goal is to vaccine 200,000 Kentuckians at that drive-through location in the next seven weeks.

More than 1.5 million Kentuckians have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. But the governor has stressed that many vaccination sites have available openings.

