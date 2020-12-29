Kentucky governor to give COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving a statewide update in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Yesterday, the governor announced the next priority group (Phase 1b) for COVID-19 vaccination will be Kentuckians who are at least 70 years old, first responders and educators.

Phase 1b could begin as early as Feb. 1, 2021, as an estimate.

Beshear also said 40 additional sites will receive vaccine doses for the first time this week.

Kentucky COVID-19 numbers on Sunday, Dec. 28, 2020

(Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

On Monday, Dec. 28, Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 1,455

New deaths today: 8

Positivity rate: 7.97%

Total deaths: 2,563

Currently hospitalized: 1,552

Currently in ICU: 411

Currently on ventilator: 217

The deaths in Monday’s report include a 92-year-old man from Bath County; a 74-year-old woman from Grayson County, a 64-year-old woman from Henderson County, a 93-year-old woman and three men, ages 41, 67 and 79, from Jefferson County, and an 80-year-old woman from Madison County.