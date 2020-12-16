Kentucky hospitals receive COVID-19 vaccine shipments

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — All 11 health facilities in Kentucky have received their shipments of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital in Paducah received their vaccines on Wednesday, Dec. 16.

“This is a very exciting time. With these life-saving vaccines being administered right now to our front-line workers, the beginning of the end of the coronavirus crisis is in sight…” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

The COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Kentucky on Sunday, Dec. 13 and were delivered to the first hospitals on Monday, Dec. 14. The first three hospitals that received the COVID-19 vaccine were the University of Louisville, The Medical Center at Bowling Green and Baptist Health Lexington.

Hospitals that received the vaccines on Tuesday, Dec. 15 include the Baptist Health hospitals in Corbin, Louisville and Madisonville, Norton Hospital in Louisville, Pikeville Medical Center, St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood, and the University of Kentucky Medical Center received shipments yesterday.