Kentucky pauses use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Gov. Andy Beshear says Kentucky will adhere to a pause in using the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
The governor on Tuesday urged people to continue signing up for the other vaccination options.
He says Kentucky has little J&J vaccine compared to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He calls the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines “entirely safe” and “incredibly effective.”
The Bluegrass State paused using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the federal government investigates reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.
