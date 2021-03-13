Kentucky reports 16 new deaths, 679 new cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has released today’s COVID-19 numbers for the Bluegrass State.
Beshear confirmed 16 new deaths, bringing the total to 4,966 deaths reported since the pandemic began.
The governor also reported 679 new COVID-19 cases. Kentucky has reported a total of 415,770 cases. Today’s positivity rate of 3.98%.
There are 519 people currently hospitalized, with 121 in the intensive care unit and 71 on ventilators.
