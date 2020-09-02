Kentucky reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirmed 816 new COVID-19 cases and 18 additional deaths, bringing the Bluegrass State’s totals to 49,991 cases and 966 deaths.

“Today we have a tough report all around. Thirty-six deaths in the last three days. That’s what happens when we have the number of cases that we currently have in Kentucky. Let’s make sure that we’re doing better and working even harder.” Gov. Andy Beshear

The deaths reported Wednesday include an 82-year-old man from Ballard County; a 79-year-old woman from Bell County; a 67-year-old man and a 91-year-old woman from Casey County; an 87-year-old woman from Christian County; two women, ages 65 and 79, from Fayette County; a 97-year-old woman from Lincoln County; a 77-year-old man from Martin County; a 43-year-old man from Oldham County; a 91-year-old woman from Perry County; four women, ages 62, 78, 78 and 81, and an 83-year-old man from Todd County; and two women, ages 96 and 99, from Warren County.

As of Wednesday, there have been at least 894,808 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.71%. At least 10,463 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

