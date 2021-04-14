Kentucky reports 782 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky is reporting 782 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as Gov. Andy Beshear continued to push for a goal of 2.5 million vaccinations in the state.

Earlier this week, Beshear announced the 2.5 million benchmark would allow for the end of capacity restrictions at most of the state’s businesses and venues.

More than 1.6 million Kentuckians have received at least one dose of the vaccine, the governor’s office said.

The state reported 14 new virus-related deaths Wednesday, and a positivity rate of 3.3%.