Kentucky reports 963 new COVID-19 cases, 27 more deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Kentucky has reported more than 900 new coronavirus cases and 27 more virus-related deaths.

Gov. Andy Beshear urged Kentuckians on Wednesday to keep following health guidance to combat the pandemic. He says new virus cases are down dramatically from the state’s peak but remain too high.

He urged people to keep masking up and social distancing and to get vaccinated when it’s their turn.

The state reported 963 new COVID-19 cases.

The state’s virus-related death toll from the virus reached at least 5,056. Kentucky’s rate of positive cases declined to 3.73%.