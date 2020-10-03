Kentucky reports highest-ever number of new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Today Governor Andy Beshear reported the highest-ever daily total and the highest-ever weekly total of new COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth. 1,275 new cases were announced today.

Beshear says, “this is the highest number of cases per week ever and we have one more day that will add to the count, and it shows that we have to do better.”

Unfortunately, Governor Beshear reported eight new deaths bringing the total of Kentuckians now lost to the virus to 1,205.

The deaths reported Saturday include a 66-year-old woman and an 89-year-old man from Christian County; a 75-year-old woman from Fayette County; two men, ages 80 and 89, from Jefferson County; two women, ages 76 and 86, from Lincoln County; and a 64-year-old woman from Mercer County.