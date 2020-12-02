Kentucky reports more than 4,000 new COVID-19 Cases, 35 deaths

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — During his press briefing today, Gov. Andy Beshear says this was the state’s worst-ever COVID-19 report by every measure.

As of 4 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 1, Beshear reported 4,151 new cases and 35 new deaths.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Today is the very worst day we have had for reporting on the spread of the coronavirus and it is the deadliest day that we have had.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

Today’s deaths include a 70-year-old man from Boyd County; a 75-year-old man from Calloway County; an 82-year-old man from Christian County; a 96-year-old woman from Daviess County; a 95-year-old woman from Graves County; two women, ages 79 and 86, and two men, ages 57 and 66, from Grayson County; a 93-year-old woman from Henderson County; an 87-year-old man from Hopkins County; six women, ages 61, 64, 76, 77, 77 and 80, and seven men, ages 62, 64, 64, 66, 72, 73 and 94, from Jefferson County; a 62-year-old woman from Jessamine County; a 76-year-old man from Kenton County; a 79-year-old woman from Marshall County; a 66-year-old woman from Mason County; two men, ages 59 and 64, from McCracken County; an 88-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man from Monroe County; a 65-year-old man from Montgomery County; a 93-year-old woman from Robertson County; and an 82-year-old man from Union County.

Since the pandemic began, Kentucky has lost 1,943 lives.

Kentucky has a 9.59% positivity rate, with 183,169 total positive cases. There are 1,777 people who are hospitalized due to the virus, with 441 in the intensive care unit and 241 on ventilators.

28,468 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.