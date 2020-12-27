Kentucky reports second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths over Holidays

Coronavirus Updates

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky has experienced large volumes of reported COVID-19 deaths and cases over the holidays — including reporting the state’s second-highest number of reported deaths. 

On Thursday, Dec. 24, Gov. Beshear reported 53 deaths and 2,742 cases; On Friday, Dec. 25, 11 deaths and 1,803 cases; and Saturday, Dec. 26, four new deaths and 764 new cases. 

Those reported lost to the virus in the past three days include a 67-year-old man from Boyle County; a 72-year-old woman from Breckinridge County; two men, ages 55 and 74, from Bullitt County; a 77-year-old man from Campbell County; two women, ages 90 and 91, and an 89-year-old man from Christian County; a 71-year-old woman from Cumberland County; two men, ages 63 and 65, from Daviess County; an 82-year-old woman from Floyd County; an 83-year-old man from Franklin County; an 84-year-old woman from Graves County; a 94-year-old woman and an 87-year-old man from Grayson County; a 100-year-old woman from Hardin County; four women, ages 67, 74, 92 and 94, and two men, ages 74 and 77, from Hopkins County; an 85-year-old woman and three men, ages 70, 80 and 90, from Jefferson County; two men, ages 74 and 89, from Jessamine County; three women, ages 64, 68 and 73, from Madison County; a 69-year-old woman from Mason County; two men, ages 73 and 77, from Monroe County; two women, ages 77 and 90, from Muhlenberg County; a 77-year-old woman from Ohio County; a 91-year-old man from Owen County; three women, ages 52, 87 and 90, and two men, ages 90 and 91, from Pulaski County; a 66-year-old woman from Rockcastle County; three women, ages 86, 87 and 90, from Russell County; two women, ages 82 and 84, from Taylor County; an 86-year-old man from Trigg County; a 73-year-old man from Warren County; and a 65-year-old woman from Wolfe County, an 84-year-old man from Anderson County; a 71-year-old woman from Barren County; a 60-year-old man from Cumberland County; a 71-year-old woman from Franklin County; a 71-year-old woman from Hopkins County; an 87-year-old woman from Logan County; an 81-year-old woman from Madison County; two men, ages 62 and 91, from McCracken County; a 58-year-old man from Monroe County; and an 85-year-old woman from Pulaski County, 71-year-old woman from Hart County; a 99-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 94-year-old woman from Monroe County and a 76-year-old man from Simpson County.

Kentucky has lost a total of 2,534 people from COVID-19. 

Today, Beshear reported the following numbers: 

  • Positivity rate: 8.04%
  • Currently hospitalized: 1,511
  • Currently in ICU: 396
  • Currently on ventilator: 237

