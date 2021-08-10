UPDATE: Beshear signs order executive order mandating masks in all k-12 schools

UPDATE 4:39 p.m.: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is signing an executive order that is requiring masks in all K-12 schools, child care, and pre-K.

This comes as only 48 of the state’s 171 school districts were requiring masks

A statement from KEA President Eddie Campbell on masking requirement in all public schools:

“Our schools count on our elected leaders to do what is best for the safety and health of our children, and to lead with that goal foremost in their minds. KEA supports Gov. Beshear’s mask requirement in all public schools. Requiring masks for all students is vital to help slow the spread of COVID-19 as schools reopen across the Commonwealth. That is particularly true for students under age 12, who are not currently eligible for vaccination and are, therefore, among those most at risk for infection. Masks are a simple, low-impact, essential precaution that will protect students, educators and families and will hopefully allow schools to remain open. No one wants to return to extended virtual learning or to the society-wide restrictions of 2020. But to avoid that, we must all use common sense to protect ourselves and each other. “As we all work to ensure safe schools and campuses for in-person learning this school year, vaccines are the most important tool we have to stop the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. Until all students have the option to get vaccinated, it is up to parents, school leaders, and community members to help mitigate risk by modeling good behavior. The alarming spike in COVID cases across Kentucky will only be alleviated when all eligible Kentuckians, young and old, get the vaccine. Until then, our schools, our students, our educators, and our loved ones are still at the mercy of the virus. More than 90 percent of teachers and support staff nationwide have been vaccinated, according to a recent survey. Educators know the importance and value of in-person learning and they are doing their part to ensure that students can continue to learn in-person. But educators cannot do this alone; all public education stakeholders and every member of every Kentucky community needs to do their part to stop the spread of COVID-19 and keep our students in school.”

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give a COVID-19 update briefing from the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

On Monday, Kentucky reported 500,267 total COVID-19 cases, including 1,301 new cases. Health officials have also reported seven new deaths, bringing the total to 7,387 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Top 10 Kentucky counties with the most COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Aug. 9.

Kentucky Counties Number of COVID-19 cases Jefferson County 87,633 Fayette County 38,692 Kenton County 17,551 Warren County 17,528 Boone County 15,180 Daviess County 12,093 Hardin County 11,048 Madison County 10,243 Campbell County 9,151 Laural County 8,599 Top 10 COVID-19 case numbers in Kentucky (Source: TeamKY.Gov)



