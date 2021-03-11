Coronavirus Updates
Countdown to Tax Day
April 15 2021 12:00 am

Kentucky to enter new phase in vaccination eligibility March 15th

Coronavirus in Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses the media at a news conference at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A Kentucky legislative panel has recommended that no further action be taken on impeachment petitions filed by citizens against Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky continues to make progress on Bluegrass State residents being vaccinated.

According to today’s press conference with Governor Andy Beshear, more than 58,000 people were newly vaccinated during the week of March 9th, bringing the total to 863,000.

Also, according to the press conference, Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility phase is entering 1C on March 15th.

Eligibility phase 1C expands vaccination to include all persons age 16 or older with any medical or behavioral health conditions except for smoking.

Governor Beshear and other officials at the press conference say that vaccination sites should still prioritize people aged 60 or older who face a higher COVID-19 death risk.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS