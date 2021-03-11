Kentucky to enter new phase in vaccination eligibility March 15th

FILE – In this Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, file photo, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear addresses the media at a news conference at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. A Kentucky legislative panel has recommended that no further action be taken on impeachment petitions filed by citizens against Beshear and Attorney General Daniel Cameron. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky continues to make progress on Bluegrass State residents being vaccinated.

According to today’s press conference with Governor Andy Beshear, more than 58,000 people were newly vaccinated during the week of March 9th, bringing the total to 863,000.

Also, according to the press conference, Kentucky COVID-19 vaccination eligibility phase is entering 1C on March 15th.

Eligibility phase 1C expands vaccination to include all persons age 16 or older with any medical or behavioral health conditions except for smoking.

Governor Beshear and other officials at the press conference say that vaccination sites should still prioritize people aged 60 or older who face a higher COVID-19 death risk.