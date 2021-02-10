Kentucky’s positivity rate continues to decrease

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear says the state’s positivity rate has decreased to 7.5%.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10, Gov. Beshear reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- 1,914 new COVID-19 cases
- 49 new COVID-19 deaths
- 4,175 total COVID-19 deaths
- 383,032 total COVID-19 cases
- 1,191 hospitalizations
- 336 patients in ICU
- 169 patients on ventilators
- 45,297 recovery cases
Earlier today, Beshear announce the closure of vaccination sites at the Kroger locations in Lexington, Bowling Green and Covington on Thursday, Feb. 11.
