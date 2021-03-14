KY approaches major COVID-19 milestone

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is approaching a major milestone — one million people vaccinated against COVID-19.
The announcement comes as the Bluegrass State is as reported its ninth straight week of declining COVID-19 cases in the Bluegrass State.
As of Sunday, March 14, Beshear says 995,784 Kentuckians have been vaccinated. The governor also reported 445 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths. The state has reported a total of 416,215 cases and 4,985 deaths.
Today’s positivity rate of 3.99%.
There are 488 people currently hospitalized, with 118 patients in the intensive care unit and 69 patients on ventilators.
