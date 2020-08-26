KY Beshear to give COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State at approximately 4 p.m Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Yesterday, as part of the school re-entry program, Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the “Last Mile” internet service initiative to lower the monthly cost of internet access for K-12 children in low-income families.

As of Tuesday, Aug. 25, Kentucky has 44,568 total positive COVID-19 cases. 3,514 are probable. There are also 895 total deaths in the state. 9,594 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

On Monday, Aug. 24, Beshear announced the state’s Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund. It’s designed to help families stay in their homes while making sure landlords don’t go bankrupt because tenants may not be able to pay rent.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories