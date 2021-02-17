KY continues to show improvements in COVID-19 numbers

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says progress continues to be made against COVID-19 in the Bluegrass State, but it’s too early to relax precautions.

“We have made incredible strides against this evil virus, but we can’t let up yet. Even Kentuckians who have been vaccinated should continue to mask up, social distance and keep any gatherings small. Team Kentucky, we are so close to getting through this together, but we must remain vigilant and run through the finish line to slow the spread and save as many lives as possible.” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

KY COVID-19 stats as of Feb. 17, 2021 (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, Beshear reported 1,017 new COVID-19 cases and 18 new deaths. The state has reported a total of 391,772 total cases and 4,336 total deaths.

The positivity rate is 6.99%, with 934 Kentuckians currently hospitalized, 259 patients in the ICU and 128 patients on ventilators.

Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine Monitoring as of Feb. 17, 2021 (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)