KY COVID-19 cases decrease for the second week in a row

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Reduction efforts have stopped the growth of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky — that’s according to Gov. Andy Beshear. He says case numbers are declining and the state’s positivity rate is steadying at 8.58%.

Beshear says, “We have stopped the increase in cases, which we knew we had to do before we can start to decrease those numbers. Let’s all commit to doing what we know is right – wearing masks, social distancing, washing our hands and limiting our holiday gatherings – so we can beat this virus once and for good.”

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, Gov. Beshear reported 27 new COVID-19 deaths. The governor confirmed the deaths of a 62-year-old man from Bell County; a 75-year-old man from Christian County; a 92-year-old woman and five men, ages 62, 73, 83, 83, and 97, from Daviess County; a 61-year-old man from Fayette County; a 50-year-old man from Grayson County; a 63-year-old woman from Hancock County; an 85-year-old woman from Hardin County; a 79-year-old man and two women, ages 58 and 97, from Jefferson County; a 96-year-old woman from Jessamine County; a 77-year-old woman from Knott County; a 91-year-old-man from Marion County; a 70-year-old man from Ohio County; an 87-year-old woman from Oldham County; two men, ages 69 and 88, from Owsley County; two women, ages 50 and 84, from Pike County; a 78-year-old man from Shelby County; a 63-year-old man from Spencer County; and an 89-year-old woman from Webster County.

Kentucky has lost 2,371 people due to the virus.

3,388 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the Bluegrass State, including 1,655 people hospitalized, 438 in the intensive care unit, and 253 on ventilators. .