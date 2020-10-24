KY Gov. Beshear and family out of quarantine; new daily high for COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Gov. Andy Beshear and his family are out of a two-week quarantine after one of their bodyguards tested positive for the virus two weeks ago. However, Beshear says today’s COVID-19 report is, “in a word, frightening” as today is the highest day of daily COVID-19 cases.

The governor reports 1,738 new cases and eight new deaths from COVID-19. The Bluegrass State has 95,480 total COVID-19 cases, with 80,735 confirmed cases and 14,745 probable cases. There are 17,723 Kentuckians who have recovered from the virus.

This is exploding all over the country. Yesterday was the highest amount of cases ever reported in a single day in the United States. We’ve got to do better, and on Monday we’ll be talking about new recommendations to counties that are in the red. We’ve got to tamp down these cases. The more cases, the more people that end up in the hospital and the more people die. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D)

Beshear also confirms the deaths of a 69-year-old woman from Lee County, a 70-year-old man from Lincoln County, a 71-year-old man from Jessamine County, an 89-year-old man from Jessamine County, an 86-year-old man from Greenup County, an 89-year-old man from Henderson County, a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County and a 79-year-old man from Harlan.

1,404 people from Kentucky have died since the pandemic began.

According to Beshear, the top counties with the most positive cases today are Jefferson, Fayette, Elliott, Shelby and Kenton.

