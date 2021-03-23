KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 briefing

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 23.
As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, the governor reported the following COVID-19 numbers:
- New cases today: 893
- Total COVID-19 cases: 421,999
- New deaths today: 11
- New audit deaths: 4
- Positivity rate: 2.93%
- Total deaths: 5,814
- Currently hospitalized: 436
- Currently in ICU: 93
- Currently on ventilator: 48
Beshear said Kentucky once again broke a weekly vaccination record with 198,447 new Kentuckians receiving a vaccine during the last reporting week, beginning on March 16.
The previously weekly record was 165,217 new Kentuckians receiving a vaccine in the week beginning on March 9.
