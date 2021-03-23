KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 briefing

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 on Tuesday, March 23.

As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 23, the governor reported the following COVID-19 numbers:

New cases today: 893

Total COVID-19 cases: 421,999

New deaths today: 11

New audit deaths: 4

Positivity rate: 2.93%

Total deaths: 5,814

Currently hospitalized: 436

Currently in ICU: 93

Currently on ventilator: 48

Beshear said Kentucky once again broke a weekly vaccination record with 198,447 new Kentuckians receiving a vaccine during the last reporting week, beginning on March 16.

The previously weekly record was 165,217 new Kentuckians receiving a vaccine in the week beginning on March 9.