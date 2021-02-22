KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Update 4:15 p.m. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has reported the lowest number of COVID-19 case since October 5, 2020.
Beshear reported 530 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new COVID-19 deaths.
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is set to give his semi-daily COVID-19 update at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22.
Yesterday, the governor announced six straight weeks of declining COVID-19 cases reported in the Bluegrass State.
On Sunday, Feb. 21, Kentucky has reported 396,997 total cases and 4,447 total deaths since the pandemic began.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.