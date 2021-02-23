KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Update 4:24 p.m. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear reports 1,497 new COVID-19 cases and 16 new deaths.

Beshear also reported today’s positivity rate is 6.3%. That’s the lowest since Nov. 4, 2020.

Today the governor announced a new executive order on expanding in-person instruction in schools.

Beshear recommends all school districts, including private schools, offer or expand some form of in-person instructional opportunities beginning Mar. 1, or seven days after district personnel has received their second vaccination.

Considerations for in-person instruction include:

School staff, educators and students must continue to wear face masks

Density reduction in classrooms, halls, school buses and Other areas Of heightened risk

Evaluate school buildings’ ventilation systems and consider appropriate safety procedures

Provide meaningful, virtual options for all students

Regularly review incidence rate map to plan school activities to reduce risk of COVID-19 transmission appropriately

Kentucky has reported six weeks of declining new case numbers. On Monday, Feb. 22, 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 530 new cases were reported. This was the lowest reported number of cases since Oct. 5, 2020.

Kentucky is expanding its vaccination eligibility to anyone over 60 beginning in March as it moves into Phase 1C of its COVID-19 vaccination plan. Beshear says eligible recipients will expand to those over 60 and anyone over age 16 who has a high-risk condition.

Governor announces regional vaccination sites will open Phase 1C appointments March 1. Read more: https://t.co/4KvePP53yR pic.twitter.com/rc93wthMiq — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) February 22, 2021