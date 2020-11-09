KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Update: 4:24 p.m. – Kentucky has lost 11 additional lives and confirmed 1,729 new cases of COVID-19.

Kentucky Gov. Beshear says the state has lost 1,576 people since the start of the pandemic. There are 122,567 positive COVID-19 cases, with 102,373 confirmed and 20,194 probable cases. 11,109 people has recovered from the virus.

Owen County only the county in yellow on Kentucky’s official COVID-19 map. Every other county is either in orange or red.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass state at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9.

Over the weekend, Kentucky lost 21 lives, 17 on Saturday, Nov. 7 and four on Sunday, Nov. 8. In total, 1,565 Kentuckians have died since the start of the pandemic.

State health officials have confirmed 120,838 total positive cases in the state, with 100,791 confirmed cases and 20,047 probable cases.

As of Sunday, Nov. 8, the COVID-19 positivity rate is 7.24% in the Bluegrass State. The highest it’s been since May.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.