KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

UPDATE 4:22 p.m. – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has confirmed the state has 14 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,076 new cases in the Bluegrass State.

The state has recorded 1,590 total deaths and 124,646 positive cases since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate continues to climb, now reach 7.68%.

23,165 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is giving an update on COVID-19 in the Bluegrass state at approximately 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10.

As of Monday, Nov. 9, there were 11 new deaths and 1,745 new cases reported in Kentucky. The positivity rate was 7.49%, the highest it had been since May 5.

Of the 122,567 positive cases, 102,373 are confirmed and 20,194 are probable cases. There are 1,133 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, 300 in the intensive care unit and 142 on ventilators.

Beshear says he is among the leaders in a coalition of 20 states who are defending the Affordable Care Act ahead of a U.S. Supreme Court hearing today that could decide the fate of coverage for people with preexisting conditions, Medicaid expansion and other key pieces of our health care system.

Gov. Beshear has fought to protect health care, including maintaining coverage for nearly 1.8 million Kentuckians with preexisting conditions back when he was attorney general and now as governor.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.