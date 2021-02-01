KY Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update

Countdown to the Big Game on WOWK

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) Update: 4:26 p.m. — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has extended the mask mandate in the Bluegrass State for another 30 days.

Beshear made the announcement on Monday, Feb. 1 during his press briefing.

COVID-19 Summary in Kentucky as of Feb. 1, 2021 (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine summary as of Feb. 1, 2021 (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is set to give an update on COVID-19 at approximately 4 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

As of Sunday, Jan. 31, More than 4 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Kentucky. The Bluegrass State has also recorded a total of 362,890 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 8.81%.

The commonwealth has also reported 3,745 total COVID-19 related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

43,380 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

Kentucky COVID-19 Vaccine summary as of Jan. 31, 2021 (Courtesy: Team Kentucky)

(Courtesy: Team Kentucky)